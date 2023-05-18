Malawi: High Court Adjourns Lilongwe-Salima Water Project Case to May 30

18 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Malawi Commercial Division of the High Court in Blantyre has adjourned the Salima-Lilongwe case to May 30, 2023 after Forum for National Development (FND) asked for the adjournment.

FND lawyers say they want to prepare for the case.

FND lawyer Edgar Kachale asked the court to adjourn the case, saying some documents were served on him Friday last week and Monday being a public holiday, he did not have ample time to look at them.

FND got an injunction stopping National Bank of Malawi and NBS Bank from lending K105 billion to Khato Civils for the construction of the Salima-Lilongwe Water Project, as approved by Parliament in the last sitting.

But the defendants, National Bank of Malawi, NBS Bank, Khato Civils and the Attorney General Thabo Chakaka-Nyirenda objected to the adjournment today, citing urgency of the matter.

However, Justice Ken Manda ruled in favour of the claimant, FND, and adjourned the case to May 30 2023 at 10:30 am.

When the court reconvenes on that day, the defendants will be expected to advance arguments to have the FND injunction dismissed and allow the banks release the money while FND will be fighting to have the injunction sustained and make its case on why the two banks should not lend Khato Civils the money as approved by Parliament.

