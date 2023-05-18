Zimbabwe: Invictus Energy's Cabora Bassa Second Phase Exploration Commences

Invictus Energy has roped in Polaris Natural Resource Development to carry further exploration of the Cabora Bassa as the utility company moves into the second phase of the expedition.

The project is the first oil mining expedition in Zimbabwe.

Invictus is an independent upstream oil and gas company headquartered and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with offices in Harare.

Recently, Invictus confirmed the presence of light oil, gas condensate and helium at its Cabora Bassa basin adding that the mud gas analysis from the Mukuyu-1 well drilled last year had proved the presence of hydrocarbons in multiple reservoir pay zones.

The energy utility company in a statement said it has contracted Polaris Natural Resource Development to carry out an infill 2D seismic survey as part of its phase two exploration activities.

Polaris is a seismic company that has contributed to many world-class discoveries with over 1000 projects completed on four continents since 1996.

"I am pleased to announce Polaris Natural Resource Development Ltd. has been awarded the contract to carry out an infill 2D seismic survey as part of our Phase 2 exploration campaign in Cabora Bassa.

"Polaris carried out the successful CB21 2D seismic survey in 2021, which helped refine the drilling programme for the play opening Mukuyu-1 well that proved a working hydrocarbon system in the Cabora Bassa Basin and the presence of light oil, gas-condensate, and helium," said Invictus Energy Managing Director Scott MacMillan.

The CB21 seismic survey, according to MacMillan, also firmed up the potential for multiple stacked hydrocarbon bearing zones in the Basin Margin play, which has been independently estimated to hold nearly 1.2 billion barrels in prospective oil resources.

"This fresh round of high resolution 2D seismic data is aimed at maturing a number of already identified leads mapped within our Cabora Bassa acreage to drillable prospects, providing further upside potential to our exciting exploration portfolio."

The leads, mapped on legacy seismic data, demonstrate amplitude support and anomalies consistent with hydrocarbon bearing intervals encountered in Mukuyu-1.

"Preparations also continue to advance for the Mukuyu-2 appraisal well, which will look to build on the success of the Mukuyu-1 well and confirm a commercial discovery," he said.