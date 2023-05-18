Sudan: Rapid Support Forces Occupy Two Cathedrals in Khartoum

17 May 2023
Dabanga (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have occupied the Episcopal All Saints Cathedral and the Coptic Virgin Mary Cathedral in Khartoum.

Paramilitaries of the RSF stormed the All Saints Cathedral in Khartoum II yesterday morning and turned it into a military base.

"The main gate and the doors to the offices were opened by force," Rev Ezekiel Kondo, archbishop of the Episcopal Anglican Church of Sudan and bishop of Khartoum reported on his Facebook page following the raid.

"They threatened the guard with a gun and stole the vehicle of the diocese. Nobody knows what happened to the rest of church property," he stated.

"The church leadership and the entire Christian episcopal community condemn this disrespectful act," the archbishop added. "We demand the immediate exit and withdrawal of these forces from the cathedral's compound. Such acts must stop and should never happen again to any place of worship."

In central Khartoum, RSF soldiers occupied the Virgin Mary Coptic Cathedral more than a week ago. The compound contains a school and a number of residences for the cleric.

"For exactly one week, the RSF have been entering the church as they please," according to an eyewitness whose report was posted on social media on Monday.

"Each day, for the last week, the RSF have used the church as a place to access water, toilets, and to charge their telephones," the source said.

"They jeopardised the safety of those living within the church walls and told the bishop and clergymen they would have to leave the church compound all together as they were going to use the place as an RSF encampment and as a potential battleground."

"Most of the church buildings have been destroyed and the safety of all was threatened. Yesterday, after extremely high tensions due to the ongoing situation, as well as what took place at St George's church in Omdurman, all those living in the church were evacuated," the source reported. "They are currently safe."

Radio Dabanga reported on Monday that the Mar Girgis (St George) Coptic church in El Musalama in old Omdurman was attacked by an armed group on Sunday morning. Four people sustained bullet wounds and a priest was assaulted.

According to Religion News Service, two rockets struck the grounds of the Our Lady Queen of Africa, the Roman Catholic cathedral in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, on April 24. The cathedral is known to be the largest on the continent.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.