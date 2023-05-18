Malawi: Court Finds Wife With Case to Answer in the Murder of Luanar Professor Peter Mumba

18 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

The High Court in Lilongwe has found Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) chemistry professor Peter Mumba's wife with a case to answer in the murder of her husband.

Immediately, three witnesses testified in against Anne Mumba.

The witnesses; professor Ndalama George Liomba, Chester Limbani and Maxwell Divala, bring the total number of witnesses that have testified in the case to seven.

Late Mumba died on April 25, 2020 but his death raised suspicions, hence the call for a postmortem by his family members.

Professor Liwomba told the court that he was asked by fellow pathologist Charles Dzamalala to help in conducting the postmortem.

Liwomba said during the examination, they found that Mumba was breeding in the brain.

According to Liwomba, they also discovered that the liver was weighing more grammes than expected.

"During our postmortem, we found out that the stomach of the late Mumba had undigested food which was identified as chips, red meat, green vegetables and beans.

"The lungs of Mumba were also weighing heavier than expected. After a thorough examination and lab test, we concluded that Mumba died of acute poisoning with unnatural death," he said.

He said but machines at the labs could not detect the exact poison that Mumba had taken.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.