Malawi: Court Finds Wife With Case to Answer in the Murder of Luanar Professor Peter Mumba

The High Court in Lilongwe has found Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (Luanar) chemistry professor Peter Mumba's wife with a case to answer in the murder of her husband.

Immediately, three witnesses testified in against Anne Mumba.

The witnesses; professor Ndalama George Liomba, Chester Limbani and Maxwell Divala, bring the total number of witnesses that have testified in the case to seven.

Late Mumba died on April 25, 2020 but his death raised suspicions, hence the call for a postmortem by his family members.

Professor Liwomba told the court that he was asked by fellow pathologist Charles Dzamalala to help in conducting the postmortem.

Liwomba said during the examination, they found that Mumba was breeding in the brain.

According to Liwomba, they also discovered that the liver was weighing more grammes than expected.

"During our postmortem, we found out that the stomach of the late Mumba had undigested food which was identified as chips, red meat, green vegetables and beans.

"The lungs of Mumba were also weighing heavier than expected. After a thorough examination and lab test, we concluded that Mumba died of acute poisoning with unnatural death," he said.

He said but machines at the labs could not detect the exact poison that Mumba had taken.