Malawi: Police Round Up Over 300 Refugees, Lock Them Up

18 May 2023
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Naomi Mkwanda

Police have forcibly taken over 300 refugees and asylum seekers from townships in Lilongwe to Maula prison as they wait for their relocation back to Dzaleka Refugee camp in Dedza.

Police national spokesperson Peter Kalaya said the exercise is going on well following the engagement with different security agencies.

Police are working with the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services.

The refugees who include women and children are being kept at Maula Prison in Lilongwe.

Refugee advocate Innocent Magambi said the police are denying well-wishers from taking food to the refugees.

He has also expressed worry that some children of the refugees and asylum seekers will go home to locked and empty houses, as some of them were picked while their children had already gone to school.

Government set April 15 as deadline for all refugees and asylum seekers to relocate to Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

