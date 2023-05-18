Rwanda: Kagame Hosts Global Internet Firm Boss

17 May 2023
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday, May 17, received in his office Bill Woodcock, the Executive Director of Packet Clearing House (PCH), in a meeting that attracted discussions around developing robust infrastructure in Rwanda.

PCH operates a global network of internet exchange points including Ricta, an institution mandated to manage the .RW country code top level domain.

The firm is also in the business of providing equipment, training, data, and operational support to organizations and individual researchers seeking to improve the quality, robustness, and Internet accessibility.

During the meeting, Kagame and the PCH executive discussed the development of robust and sustainable Internet infrastructure.

"We were honored to hear President Kagame's vision for Smart Africa Organization and ICT development in Africa," commented Woodcock, through his Twitter handle.

"PCH global provides operational and cybersecurity support to Ricta and the many other hard working IXP operators who keep the internet bits flowing," he added, "We look forward to collaborating on new ICT initiatives in Rwanda."

An IXP is an essential technical infrastructure where networks come together to connect and exchange Internet traffic.

As of 2022, major PCH projects include building and supporting nearly half of the world's approximately 700 internet exchange points (IXPs) and maintaining the canonical index of Internet exchange points.

