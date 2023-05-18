Rwanda to Host 2023 Bal Innovation Summit

Rwanda will host the second edition of BAL Innovation Summit on the sidelines of the playoffs and finals slated for May 20 - 27 at BK Arena in Kigali.

The league's flagship event will take place on May 25 at the Kigali Marriott Hotel bringing together leaders from business, technology, sports and entertainment to explore opportunities and potential of the creative and tech sectors across the African continent.

"The overarching goal of our league is to build a robust sports business industry and an economic growth engine around basketball. The confluence of sport, tech and entertainment will provide a platform for the continent's leaders to inspire our Africa youth" said BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall.

"This summit will help understand the dynamics, map market trends, and unlock opportunities in the sports business industry."

Participants will discuss among other trends and dynamics; the role technology plays in the continued development of global basketball fandom.

The summit will also focus on ways to build a strong talent pipeline and its strategies for recruiting and developing young athletes.