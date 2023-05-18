Kenya: Ruto to Address Climate Summit in South Africa During Two-Day Visit

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Tuesday began a two-day State visit to South Africa.

During the tour, State House Spokesperson Hussein Mohamed said President Ruto will address the Third Pan African Parliamentarians Summit on Climate Policy and Equity.

President Ruto is currently the Chair of the Committee of African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change (CAHOSCC).

"The Summit's outcomes, along with the related agenda items on trade, will contribute to the upcoming inaugural Africa Climate Action Summit, scheduled to take place in Nairobi, Kenya from September 4th to 6th, 2023," Mohammed said.

The Africa Climate Summit will accordingly convene leaders, experts, and policymakers from around the world to address the urgent issue of climate change and its effects on Africa.

It will coalesce, partners, including international financial institutions and the private sector, around accelerating adaptation financing and climate action leading into the United Nations Secretary-General's Climate Action Summit and COP28.

The Kenyan government and the African Union Commission will co-host the summit, while the African Development Bank and GCA will co-convene it.

Mohammed noted that the summit will be instrumental in shaping Africa's consolidated stance on addressing climate change, propelling the continent from a passive victim to an active participant in climate change solutions.

"Kenya remains a strong actor in the Pan African Parliament and President Ruto's address to the Parliament reaffirms Kenya's dedication to climate action," he said.

The African Summit will focus on a number of key areas, including adaptation, renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, and climate finance.

Participants will additionally share their experiences, best practices, and strategies for addressing climate change, and will work to develop a roadmap for African countries to achieve their climate goals.

President Ruto on May 7, 2023, visited the Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) in Rotterdam where he participated in a Strategic Dialogue at the Africa Climate Action Summit.