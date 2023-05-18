Africa: UN Urges Swift Action on Plastic Pollution Ahead of Treaty Talks - Report

The widespread use of plastics, as well as their long-lasting nature and improper disposal, is one of the most pressing environmental problems of our time.

The global production of plastic is expected to triple by 2060 if no action is taken.

However, a new report by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) finds that there is hope for significant reductions in plastic pollution. The released report outlines a roadmap that will significantly decrease the amount of plastic waste that is deposited into the environment.

The report titled, Turning off the Tap: How the world can end plastic pollution and Create a circular economy," provides an overview of the extensive transformations necessary to eradicate plastic pollution and establish a sustainable circular economy that prioritizes the well-being of both humanity and the environment. The report highlights three pivotal approaches: the promotion of reuse, the advancement of recycling practices, and the exploration of alternative materials.

"The way we produce, use, and dispose of plastics is polluting ecosystems, creating risks for human health, and destabilizing the climate. And we know that people in the poorest nations and communities are those that suffer the most, as is the case in all the elements of the triple planetary crisis, the crisis of climate change the crisis of nature and biodiversity loss, and the crisis of pollution waste," said Inger Andersen, UNEP's executive director.

Andersen added that "This UNEP report lays out a roadmap to dramatically reduce these risks through adopting a circular approach that keeps plastics out of ecosystems, out of our bodies, and in the economy. If we follow this roadmap, including in negotiations on the plastic pollution deal, we can deliver major economic, social, and environmental wins."

The report suggests that if countries and companies implement deep policy and market shifts leveraging existing technologies, plastic pollution could be reduced by 80% by 2040. This comprehensive approach, combined with the utilization of existing technologies, offers a promising path toward a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Every year, about 350 million tons of plastic are produced, which results in biodiversity loss, issues with global health, and issues with food supply.

According to UNEP, while an 80% reduction in plastic pollution would be helpful, there would still be a need by 2040 for 100 million metric tons of plastics to be managed. To reduce microplastic loss from products, UNEP suggests setting and implementing design and safety standards. UNEP recommends that manufacturers be held liable for products that shed microplastics. Shifting to a circular economy, according to UNEP, could save U.S.$ 1.27 trillion in costs and recycling revenues. In addition, externalities such as health, climate, air pollution, marine ecosystem degradation, and litigation-related costs would be avoided, leading to U.S.$3.25 trillion in savings. This shift could also result in a net increase of 700,000 jobs by 2040, mostly in low-income countries, significantly improving the livelihoods of millions of workers in informal settings.

According to the report, despite all these shifts, the world will still need to manage around 100 million metric tons of plastic waste from short-lived products by 2040. This is the weight equivalent to almost 5 million shipping containers - spread end-to-end, these would stretch from New York City to Sydney, Australia.

However, the report warned that time is of the essence. A five-year delay may lead to an increase of 80 million metric tons of plastic pollution by 2040. "The next three to five years present a critical window for action to set the world on the path towards implementing the systems change scenario by 2040," the report warned.

The report has been released ahead of the second round of negotiations on plastic pollution in Paris, known as INC2, scheduled to take place from May 29 to June 2. The negotiations are expected to provide crucial inputs for the first treaty draft, which must be completed before the third round of negotiations in Kenya in November. In March 2022, 193 countries agreed to put an end to plastic pollution, and negotiations for a legally binding agreement by 2024 are currently under way, hosted by UNEP. The negotiations will focus on the entire life cycle of plastics, from production to disposal. However, it is uncertain if the treaty will contain restrictions on plastic manufacturing, which is currently a contentious issue.

"The science is clear, we must turn off the plastic tap on plastic pollution," said the UNEP chief.