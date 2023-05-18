Uganda: Government Hails Telecom Companies for Driving Uganda's Digital Revolution

18 May 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — The Minister for Information Communication Technology (ICT) and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi has hailed the role played by telecom companies in driving Uganda's digital revolution.

"Previously in our village, one would go to the nearest hill and shout their voices out to inform people in the nearest village about an upcoming function or if not, they would send a letter. This has changed with phones. We now look at mobile money which has caused a revolution in the way we send money today," Dr Baryomunsi said.

"You have continued to deepen areas of financial inclusion and also provide opportunities to people to do these transactions. One time there was a report to show the money held on mobile money is more than what Ugandans have in commercial banks. This shows you the kind of revolution which has come with technology.

The minister was speaking during a function at which Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited (AMCUL) and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) launched an open Application Programming Interface (API) initiative that will grant innovators easy and secure online access to integrate their businesses with Airtel Money services, making it easier for them to offer payment services to various value chains.

The launch was at Sheraton Hotel Kampala.

