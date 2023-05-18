Uganda: President Museveni to Address Ugandans On Post-Covid-19 Measures

18 May 2023
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Henry Mugenyi

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni will deliver a national address this Sunday to update the nation on the steps forward following the World Health Organization's declaration that COVID-19 is no longer a health emergency.

The announcement comes as the global situation surrounding the pandemic continues to evolve.

President Museveni's address is expected to outline the government's plans to transition from emergency response measures to a more normalized state, focusing on the recovery and rebuilding process.

The president is likely to emphasise the importance of continued vigilance and adherence to health protocols despite the changing status of the pandemic.

The speech is anticipated to cover various aspects, including the easing of restrictions, to attending public events among others.

President Museveni is expected to provide guidance on vaccination campaigns, testing strategies, and the importance of maintaining a robust healthcare system in preparation for potential future health challenges.

Uganda has made significant efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing strict measures to contain the virus's spread and protect the population.

With the WHO's recent declaration, the nation now looks forward to adapting its approach to a post-emergency phase, balancing public health concerns with economic recovery and social well-being.

