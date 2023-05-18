Rwanda: Assessments of Rwanda Should Be Objective - Envoy

Assessments of Rwanda should be objective, and not based on antiquated (outdated) Western stereotypes of Africa, Rwanda's High Commissioner to the United Kingdom Johnston Busingye wrote in a May 17 letter to the British newspaper the Daily Mail.

Busingye was responding to former British army chief General Lord Richard Dannatt, who told The Independent newspaper, earlier in May, that he was 'uncomfortable' with UK plans to send migrants to Rwanda 'because a shadow of genocide hangs over' the country.

"This distorts the realities of modern Rwanda. Our young nation is not defined by our history, but by a focus on the future: a commitment to unity, stability and dignified livelihoods for our people," Busingye wrote.

"There has been an unprecedented transformation over the past 29 years in terms of safety, health and economic growth."

In 2000, life expectancy in Rwanda was 49, and according to the 2022 population census, it has increased to more than 69 years.

"We are a rapidly growing economy and one of the world's easiest places to do business, Busingye said.

"Equality and diversity are valued -- 61.3 per cent of our Parliament are women, which is higher than anywhere in the world. These factors have attracted thousands of people from across the world to relocate here in recent years."

In April 2022, UK and Rwanda signed a migration and economic development partnership that seeks to give a dignified life to people who leave their countries to seek asylum in European countries.

Under the deal, some migrants will be relocated to Rwanda where they will be empowered through different initiatives.

"Whether you agree with the migration partnership or not," said Busingye, "assessments of Rwanda should be objective, not based on antiquated Western stereotypes of Africa."

Indeed, Rwanda is one of the few African countries that benefit from a 'brain gain,' Busingye observed.

"We welcome this, gladly hosting migrants and refugees from across the world through one of the world's most liberal visa regimes."

Busingye gave the example of Afghanistan's only girls' boarding school which relocated to Kigali, in August 2021, where it thrives.