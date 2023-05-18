Rwanda Cooperation Governance Centre Inaugurated

Rwanda Cooperation, on May 17, launched the Rwanda Cooperation Governance Centre. The former acts as a hub for foreign partners interested in understanding the innovative development initiatives (home-grown initiatives and good practices) that have propelled Rwanda's transformational journey.

"In an effort to advance the implementation of the SDGs and African Agenda 2063, the establishment of this knowledge centre will serve as a platform for knowledge sharing for all foreign parties interested in learning more about Rwanda's experience and expertise through study visits and coordination of training programmes on various themes and subjects," said Christine Nkulikiyinka, CEO of Rwanda Cooperation.

The hub will also serve as a space for national, regional, and international events and conferences for all stakeholders involved in South-South and Triangular Cooperation.

She stated that the centre has fully equipped conference rooms to accommodate a large number of foreign visiting delegations seeking to benchmark and learn from Rwanda.

"It signifies a milestone in our collective pursuit of promoting opportunities for greater exchange of knowledge, and it stands as a catalyst for innovative ideas for even better governance," she noted.

At the inauguration of the centre, the International Training Centres for Local Authorities and Local Actors Network (CIFAL) Kigali was also launched to serve as a gateway into Rwanda's experience and expertise in various fields related to multilateral diplomacy and development cooperation, with Rwanda as a case study.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Vincent Biruta, reiterated that the governance centre will serve as a hub of learning, a place where ideas are shared, and an opportunity to learn about Rwanda's innovative development initiatives.

"Throughout history, centres of knowledge and excellence have been of great importance. They are homes to ideas that change the world, to the starting points of revolution, science, technology, and philosophy. We believe that the newly unveiled centre will continue to enrich the lives of generations to come," he noted.

Biruta said the new centre is in line with Priority Area 3 of the National Strategy for Transformation, and added that it is to strengthen diplomatic and international cooperation in order to accelerate Rwanda's and Africa's development.

To be able to achieve this goal, he said, the government of Rwanda put in place a mechanism to promote Rwanda's home-grown initiatives that support development.

"Through the cooperation governance centre and CIFAL Kigali, we are creating a platform that will support our ongoing efforts to meet various targets and goals of the UN 2030 agenda and African agenda 2063," he added.

Ozonnia Ojielo, the UN Resident Coordinator in Rwanda, commended that the home-grown initiatives should be embraced.

"It was recognised that Rwanda's home-grown solutions have contributed substantially to the ability of families to access health care, consume nutritious food, improve educational achievement and literacy, and in some cases decrease poverty," he said.

Five of the 13 home-grown solutions were selected for the National Human Development Report (NHDR): Girinka Program (one cow per family), Vision 2020 Umurenge Program (VUP), Community-based health insurance (CBHI), Imihigo (performance contracts) and Umuganda (community work).

He cited an example of collective work projects, and Umuganda's contribution to Rwanda's development from 2007 to 2016 is estimated at more than $127 million.

Another crucial aspect of the Rwanda Cooperation is the focus on human capital development. Rwanda understands that investing in its people is vital for sustainable growth and societal progress. The promotion of gender equality and women's empowerment has been a fundamental principle of this initiative, leading to increased female representation in all sectors of society," he noted.

He added that the government's emphasis on national unity, truth, justice, and reconciliation has been a remarkable example for other countries grappling with similar challenges.

"The Rwanda Cooperation has shown that forgiveness, understanding, and collective effort can overcome even history's darkest chapters," Ojielo said.