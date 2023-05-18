Kenyans Holding Over U.S.$700 in Bank Accounts Rise to 1.9 Million

Nairobi — The number of bank accounts with over Sh100,000 rose by nearly five percent in the 12-month period ending December last year, a new survey shows.

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows that the number of accounts increased to 1.871 from 1.783 in a similar period in 2021, representing a 4.9 percent jump.

The increase came at a time when depositors were looking to grow their savings with higher returns.

Lenders with high-value deposits, on the other hand, stood at 1.847 million compared to microfinance institutions with 24,257.

The Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) hosted a huger percentage of high value deposits at 11 percent followed by NCBA (10.1 percent) and Stanbic Bank (7.5 percent).