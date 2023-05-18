Kenya: Kindiki to Assess Progress of Ongoing Security Operation in Baringo

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki is Thursday expected to assess the progress, successes and challenges of the ongoing Operation Maliza Uhalifu in Baringo County.

The Ministry of Interior and National Administration said Kindiki will visit several areas, especially in Ng'elecha Hills, Tandare Valley, Arabal, and Korkoron Hills.

He will proceed to Kimalel to preside over the graduation of 200 additional National Police Reservists who have completed their training and will be deployed to supplement the Joint Operation Team of the National Police Service (NPS) and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in Baringo North and Baringo South constituencies.

Despite the ongoing operation in the North Rift, some parts including Samburu, Turkana, Elgeyo Marakwet, and West Pokot, have continued to witness recurrent attacks.

On March 13, Kindiki ordered the immediate vacation of residents living in 27 gorges, escarpments, caves, ravines, hills, and forests as security forces moved in to expel bandits.

Disturbed areas

Kindiki's visit comes a day after he announced a 30-day extension of orders designating parts of six bandit-prone counties in the North Rift as disturbed and dangerous.

These orders were initially issued on March 12, 2023, to facilitate Operation Maliza Uhalifu, a joint security operation involving the National Police Service and Kenya Defence Forces personnel.

CS Kindiki made the announcement Wednesday after touring Laikipia County to assess the progress and challenges of the ongoing security operation aimed at eradicating banditry.

He emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to restoring peace in the restive North.

"I cannot provide a specific timeline for the conclusion of the operation because it will end only when all bandits and armed criminals are effectively dealt with," Kindiki said

Regarding the presence of bandits in Mukogodo forest, one of the marked areas as disturbed and dangerous, the Interior Cabinet Secretary warned that the government would spare no effort in flushing them out.

He emphasized that the forest belongs to the government and cannot be surrendered to bandits who are using it as a hideout.

The Interior Cabinet Secretary highlighted significant progress in the fight against bandits and armed criminals since the operation's commencement.

He commended the security agencies for their relentless efforts in pacifying the bandit-infested areas.