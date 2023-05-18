Kenya: Govt to Enroll Police Reservists on NHIF Beginning July - Kindiki

Nairobi — The government will list National Police Reservists (NPRs) from across the country on the National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) as part of the efforts to improve their welfare.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki made the announcement on Thursday when he presided over the graduation ceremony of 200 reservists at Baringo's Kimalel Grounds.

He said the cover will take effect from July 1.

The Interior CS said that the cover will help cover their medical expenses in the event they are injured while executing their mandate including fighting bandits.

"This medical cover will be extended to their family members," he said.

The arrangement will be different from the medical cover of the National Police Service (NPS) which is currently being provided by a consortium including CIC, Old Mutual and Britam.

He further revealed that the design of the NPR uniform is almost complete noting that the Government will kit all NPR officers including providing them footwear to enable them to execute their duties effectively.

Regarding their pay, Kindiki pointed out that the government is looking to review their stipend to enable them to provide better services to Kenyans.

"The Government is relooking at your stipend to see whether we can also be able to enhance your stipend, so that between an enhanced stipend, uniform and NHIF medical cover you are able to provide better services to our people," Kindiki said.

Anti-banditry campaign

Commenting on the newly trained NPR officers, Kindiki said that they will be deployed to complement the efforts of the multi-agency security operation team in Baringo North and Baringo South Constituencies.

The Interior CS affirmed government's commitment to eradicating banditry for good.

"I am the minister who will oversee the end of this barbaric practice of banditry and cattle rustling. Give me time and your support. We cannot allow a few criminals to continue terrorizing our country," he said.

On Wednesday, CS Kindiki announced a 30-day extension of orders designating parts of six bandit-prone counties in the North Rift as disturbed and dangerous.

These orders were initially issued on March 12, 2023, to facilitate Operation Maliza Uhalifu, a joint security operation involving the National Police Service and Kenya Defence Forces personnel.

CS Kindiki made the announcement after visiting Laikipia County to assess the progress and challenges of the ongoing security operation aimed at eradicating banditry.

He emphasized the government's unwavering commitment to restoring peace in the restive North.

"I cannot provide a specific timeline for the conclusion of the operation because it will end only when all bandits and armed criminals are effectively dealt with," Kindiki said.