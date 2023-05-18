Kenya: Govt Releases Sh100 Million to Rehabilitate Baringo Schools Ruined By Bandits

Nairobi — The government has released Sh100 million to support the rehabilitation of all schools damaged by bandits who have been terrorizing the North Rift region.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said the Kenya Defence Forces personnel (KDF) who are part of the Operation Maliza Uhalifu will take part in the reconstruction of the destroyed learning institutions mostly in Baringo.

Kindiki said the funds will go towards rehabilitation of about 30 schools in Baringo county.

Kindiki was speaking from Baringo's Kimalel Grounds when he presided over the graduation ceremony of 200 National Police Reservists (NPRs) on Thursday.

"I am aware that money may not be enough, given the level of damage in some of the schools. We are working very hard to be able to secure a further Sh100mn to bring the total to Sh200mn for the purpose of rehabilitating those schools," Kindiki said.

He also announced that the government would recruit 100 local teachers to ensure the continuity of education in Baringo County.

"We are going to give 50 new teachers in Baringo South and 50 in Baringo North who will be recruited from the local community by the Teachers Service Commission to ensure that they are able to support our schools here," Kindiki added.

Commenting on the newly trained NPR officers, Kindiki said that they will be deployed to complement the efforts of the multi-agency security operation team in Baringo North and Baringo South Constituencies.

The Interior CS affirmed government's commitment to eradicating banditry for good.

"I am the minister who will oversee the end of this barbaric practice of banditry and cattle rustling. Give me time and your support. We cannot allow a few criminals to continue terrorizing our country," he said.

NPR welfare

In regard to the welfare of the NPRs, Kindiki said that effective July 1, every NPR will have an NHIF medical cover.

"This medical cover will be extended to their family members," he said.

He further revealed that the design for NPR uniform is almost complete noting that the Government will kit all NPR officers including footwear to enable them to execute their duties effectively.

Kindiki insisted that the State will do whatever it takes to ensure that all the stolen livestock in Baringo and the entire region are recovered.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Conflict Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Interior CS further warned any individuals against sabotaging the ongoing security operation saying they will be brought to book

"Anybody, a politician, businessperson, religious leader or whoever who stands between our security team and banditry will face the full wrath of the law," he said.

Kindiki indicated that most of the hills, gorges, ravines and escarpments where bandits were hiding are now free from the grip of the criminal gangs.

"Five years from now, let us review what we will have done in the war against banditry and cattle rustling," he said.

During his visit, Kindiki also chaired a security meeting of the Rift Valley region and Baringo County Security and Intelligence Committees.

He also toured Korkoron Hills and Caves, Tandare Valley, Arabal Hills and Ng'elecha Ravine and where he confirmed that bandits and armed criminals are no longer using these areas as hideouts.

"These areas will be fenced off and permanently dominated by a multi agency security deployment to ensure that dangerous criminals do not creep back in there to launch attacks on our people," Kindiki said.