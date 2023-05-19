South Africa: 'There Is No Zuma Law,' Says Judge Warning Mpofu Over Wasting Time

18 May 2023
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Dianne Hawker

A high court judge has cautioned former president Jacob Zuma and his legal team against accusing the court of treating him differently by applying 'Zuma law'. Judge Lebogang Modiba was responding to arguments made by advocate Dali Mpofu, counsel for Zuma, in a case brought against him by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

'I have instructions from my client to raise a complaint regarding the issue of the shortening of the time for the hearing of the matter, which has then resulted in his prejudice in terms of delivering his case," Dali Mpofu said.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has asked the Gauteng High Court Division, sitting in Johannesburg, to interdict Jacob Zuma from privately prosecuting him.

Zuma has accused Ramaphosa of being an accessory to a crime in his ongoing prosecution against the NPA's Billy Downer. Zuma alleges that Downer leaked his confidential medical records to journalist Karyn Maughan - records that were submitted to the court in Zuma's arms deal case.

Downer denies leaking the documents, but Zuma had written to Ramaphosa requesting Downer be investigated. Zuma claims that by not instituting an inquiry into Downer, Ramaphosa is an accessory to criminal conduct.

On Thursday, the second day of proceedings, Judge Lebogang Modiba issued a directive on time allocations for the remaining arguments. Mpofu, who started his argument on Wednesday, was given from 9.30am to 11am to argue the remainder of his case. The court told him to halt his argument after several warnings on time.

"Mr Mpofu, you have consistently ignored the...

