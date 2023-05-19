Zimbabwe: Govt to Conduct Nationwide Consultations As Parents Reject 'Expensive' Curriculum

THE Primary and Secondary Education Ministry will next week carry out a nationwide 2022 curriculum review consultation.

The review will be held on May 23 and 24 with every school used a consultation centre.

Government has been under pressure to suspend the new curriculum with students' guardians saying it is expensive and implementation was rushed.

The new curriculum was introduced by the former Education Minister, Lazarus Dokora in 2015.

It was met with resistance from onset and Dokora dragged to court over the issue on several occasions.

The curriculum also saw the introduction of the National Pledge which was eventually declared unconstitutional.

Many parents have also criticised the Continuous Assessment Learning (CALA) saying students are compelled to do expensive burdensome projects.

Government says the upcoming consultations will give stakeholders an opportunity to raise their concerns.

"This is an opportunity for the internal stakeholders to participate in deciding the education we want as a nation.

"Their views are important to shape our education for Socio-Economic development.

"Please spread the word for them not to miss this opportunity to improve the Competence-Based Curriculum in the Ministry's quest of providing equitable and inclusive 21st century quality education, leaving no one and no place behind," said the Ministry in a statement.