Africa CDC Digital Transformation Strategy to Revolutionize and Strengthen Public Health Systems Across the Continent

press release

Africa CDC recognizes the power of technology in improving healthcare outcomes, especially in low and middle-income countries. With the increasing penetration of mobile phones and other digital technologies in Africa, there is a unique opportunity to harness this potential and improve health outcomes for all Africans.

"The digital transformation strategy represents a critical milestone in our mission to improve public health in Africa. As Africa CDC spearheads the implementation of the New Africa Public Health Order, we are committed to leveraging technology to strengthen our response to public health emergencies and to build resilient health systems across the continent.", said Dr Ahmed Ogwell Ouma, Deputy Director General of Africa CDC.

Launched on March 6th, 2023 in Kigali, Rwanda, the digital transformation strategy has two main strategic objectives: making Africa CDC an informatics-savvy institution and positioning Africa CDC to support African Union's Member States in strengthening their public health systems. To achieve these goals, Africa CDC has developed 10 flagship initiatives, ranging from connecting all Africa's health facilities, to promoting homegrown HealthTech innovation and including more women in the fast-growing digital health sector.

"Africa's growing digital native population combined with increased penetration of digital technologies and literacy present a historic opportunity to rethink how health interventions are designed and delivered. We believe that the combined expertise and resources from Member States, the African Union, Development Partners, and local digital health ecosystems are enough to usher a digital health revolution with an impact that is comparable to how mobile payments revolutionized financial inclusion," stated Jean Philbert Nsengimana, Africa CDC's Chief Digital Advisor.

The digital transformation seeks to achieve 10 key benefits, including accessibility, quality, affordability, equity, capacity, opportunity, capabilities, efficiency, accountability, and scalability. Flagship initiatives include HealthConnekt Africa to connect all health facilities and community health workers, a Public Health Informatics Fellowship, an annual HealthTech Summit, a Digital Innovation and Data Sandbox, and an initiative to fast track the digitization of primary health care and strengthen integrated disease surveillance and response.

The implementation of the strategy is currently led by eminent experts in digital health policy and strategy, data analytics, systems, business, and product engineering, organized in a Digital Delivery and Innovation Team as well as a Project Management Officer who supports Member States as they domesticate the flagship initiatives.