Angola: Mbanza Kongo Heritage in Compliance With Unesco Recommendations

16 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Mbanza Kongo — Members of the National Multisectoral Commission for Safeguarding of World Cultural Heritage (CNMSPCM) on Tuesday considered compliance with UNESCO recommendations on the city of Mbanza Kongo to be satisfactory.

The Multisectoral Commission held its first meeting Mbanza Kongo as part of the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa visit to Zaire province.

The Angolan minister of culture, Filipe Nzau, on Wednesday told press that a considerable part of UNESCO's recommendations on Mbanza Kongo have already been complied by the Angolan government, while others are being implemented.

During the meeting, the members of the National Multisectoral Commission for the Safeguarding of World Heritage analysed the proposal for the Commission's Action Plan for the period of 2023.

The attendants were also informed about the current status of the monuments and sites of Mbanza Kongo and discussed the new Participatory Management Plan for the historic site for 2023-2027, which takes into account the recommendations of the UNESCO on historic urban landscapes.

Participants also learned details about Kongo International Culture Festival (FESTIKONGO), as well as the current status of museums in Angola.

The participatory management of the National Cultural Heritage was created under Presidential Dispatch 25/18, of March 5th to protect and promote and adjust the legal tools for the protection of assets classified as World National Cultural Heritage.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.