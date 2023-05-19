Angola: Mbanza Kongo Heritage in Compliance With Unesco Recommendations

Mbanza Kongo — Members of the National Multisectoral Commission for Safeguarding of World Cultural Heritage (CNMSPCM) on Tuesday considered compliance with UNESCO recommendations on the city of Mbanza Kongo to be satisfactory.

The Multisectoral Commission held its first meeting Mbanza Kongo as part of the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa visit to Zaire province.

The Angolan minister of culture, Filipe Nzau, on Wednesday told press that a considerable part of UNESCO's recommendations on Mbanza Kongo have already been complied by the Angolan government, while others are being implemented.

During the meeting, the members of the National Multisectoral Commission for the Safeguarding of World Heritage analysed the proposal for the Commission's Action Plan for the period of 2023.

The attendants were also informed about the current status of the monuments and sites of Mbanza Kongo and discussed the new Participatory Management Plan for the historic site for 2023-2027, which takes into account the recommendations of the UNESCO on historic urban landscapes.

Participants also learned details about Kongo International Culture Festival (FESTIKONGO), as well as the current status of museums in Angola.

The participatory management of the National Cultural Heritage was created under Presidential Dispatch 25/18, of March 5th to protect and promote and adjust the legal tools for the protection of assets classified as World National Cultural Heritage.