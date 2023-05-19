Angolan President João Lourenço Wins Cplp Aparecido De Oliveira Prize

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço won the 6th Edition of "José Aparecido de Oliveira Award", promoted by the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP).

In a press note released Thursday (18th) by the institution's "cplp.org" portal states that the decision stemmed from the meeting of permanent representatives of the Member States of CPLP, held on May 15, 2023.

The source referred to the "unique contribution" to the international promotion of the CPLP, especially for the implementation of the Agreement on Mobility among the Member States of the Community.

The work performed by the Angolan Statesman on integrating the principles of representativeness and gender equality in the organisation's statutes, also contributed to this recognition.

The jury praised the professional career of the President João Lourenço, in the defence of public causes and the leadership of regional processes on the African continent.

The award will be handed over during a public ceremony to be held on the sidelines of the XIV Conference of Heads of State and Government of the CPLP, set for 27 August this year in São Tomé and Príncipe.

Established in 2011 and held every two years, "José Aparecido de Oliveira Award" consists of the attribution of a diploma of merit and a cash payment.

The candidates for the "José Aparecido de Oliveira Award" are presented by the Member States, the Associated Observers and Consultative Observers of the CPLP.

Here are the winners of José Aparecido de Oliveira Prize from previous Editions:

2021 - Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of the Portuguese Republic.

2018 - António Guterres, Secretary-General of the United Nations (UN).

2016 - Jorge Sampaio, former President of the Portuguese Republic, Carlos Lopes, former Executive Secretary of the United Nations

Economic Commission for Africa, and Lauro Moreira, career diplomat from Brazil and first Permanent Representative to the CPLP (ex-aequo).

2014 - Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão, former President of East Timor, and the Timorese Catholic Church - Episcopal Center of East Timor (ex-aequo).

2012 - Lula da Silva, former President of Brazil.