Uganda: Diamond Platnumz Returns for Comedy Store Fundraiser

On his fourth performance in Uganda, Tanzanian singing star and one of Africa's most acclaimed artistes, Diamond Platnumz, is set to headline a concert organized by Comedy Store Uganda.

The 2015 MTV Africa Music Award (MAMA) winner, whose 2023 release Yatapita has gained wide popularity, will be performing in Kampala at Kololo airstrip on July 14.

It is the first time the dancer and founder of Wasafi Record Label is performing in Uganda since his July 2019 captivating showcase at Comedy Store that many reviewed as having been outstanding and energetic. He has been in Uganda only twice before that in 2014 and 2017.

Comedy Store Uganda's CEO, Alex Muhangi, says the upcoming show is a fundraiser that will hopefully be Comedy Store's lifeboat following the Covid-19 brunt and the gruesome impact that the entertainment industry has faced following a two-year lockdown and the subsequent economic pinch resulting from inflation.

"We are excited to have Diamond Platnumz back. He had a blast on his previous visit in Uganda when Comedy Store hosted him. He was humbled by the warmth he received and he has promised it is going to be even better this time round," Muhangi said.

Since the beginning of the year, Comedy Store reduced its frequency from a weekly show to holding one show a month which Muhangi says it is because of the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the entertainment sector.

"The entertainment sector especially events is yet to recover from the ravages of Covid-19. Interestingly, the cost of everything else has been hiked except for ticket fees to concerts yet our clients no longer have as much money at their disposal due to the general economic conditions," Muhangi said adding; "We hope this fundraiser can help us get back on track and provide the much-needed impetus for Comedy Store Foundation to execute its projects many of which are focused on skilling the youths".

The July 14 show will also feature other East African stars such as Nameless (Kenya) famed for hits like Sinzia, Inspire and Boomba Train and Rwanda's Bruce Melodie known for hit songs like Katapilla, Saa Moya, Nyoola and Sawa Sawa is also lined up to perform.

Platnumz will perform for two full hours for the show which is going to be produced by Fenon Events. Uganda too will be represented by the finest of its entertainers, comedians and musicians.

Tickets go for Shs 70,000 (Normal), Shs 150,000 (VIP), and Shs 3 million (table of 5). But for the early birds, tickets will be available at Shs 50,000 and Shs 100,000 for Normal and VIP respectively.

