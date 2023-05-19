Mozambique: HIV/Syphilis Community Surveillance Under Way in Maputo Suburbs

Maputo — Mozambique's National Health Institute (INS), through the Polana Caniço Health Center (CISPOC), is carrying out HIV/Syphilis community surveillance in Maputo suburbs.

The campaign is currently taking place in Polana Caniço neighbourhood, on the outskirts of the city, in order to respond to growing demand for evidence related to HIV social and behavioural determinants.

According to Américo José, general coordinator of the surveillance study, the phase of counselling and HIV/syphilis testing will cover a total of 2.444 people aged between 15 and 59 years residing in the community under surveillance.

"The surveillance determines the specific causes of mortality, as well as caring for HIV-positive patients, and the prevention of HIV. It also collects data on risky behaviours and cultural practices related to HIV/syphilis, including high risk factors that can lead to morbidity and death', said the coordinator.

In addition to testing, the researchers also advise HIV positive people to take up Antiretroviral Treatment in the Maputo health facilities that offer this treatment.

The campaign, named HDSS Polana Caniço, is being carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Health, the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), the US President's Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), Mozambique's National Statistics Institute (INE) and the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI/CDC).