Mozambique: Receives British Minister

18 May 2023
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday granted an audience to the British Minister of State for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell.

Mitchell, who has been in Mozambique since Tuesday, said his visit is intended to strengthen the cooperation between Britain and Mozambique, particularly in trade and climate change.

Mitchell told reporters that "during this visit I had the opportunity to visit the projects of partners, and to meet with business people who are seeking more trade opportunities'.

He also delivered an invitation to Nyusi from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, to participate in the Africa-United Kingdom summit due to take place in 2024.

"We also assessed the opportunities for business between Mozambique and the UK', said Mitchell. "During my meeting with President Nyusi we discussed some regional challenges, including Zimbabwe. Clearly, I congratulated Mozambique on its performance when it occupied the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council'.

"We discussed the cooperation between Great Britain and Mozambique', he continued, "and we reaffirmed our commitment to continue cooperating in trade, investment, the challenge posed by climate change, and regional development.'

