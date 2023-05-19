Mozambique: - Global Fund Will Disburse 770 Million Dollars in Next Three Years

Maputo — The Global Fund will disburse for the next three years, starting in January 2024, 770 million US dollars for the fight against AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria in Mozambique.

The executive director of the Global Fund, Peter Sands, told reporters on Tuesday, in Maputo, that although the country continues to make progress in the fight against the three diseases, very high infection rates still persist.

"We have 770 million dollars for the next three years and we will probably have much more than that because we will have additional funds that may be available during this period', he said.

"There is progress against the diseases mentioned but there is still a lot of work to be done. Today, Mozambique has the second largest population of HIV-positive people in the world. It is the third country with the highest number of malaria cases and is in the top 10 for tuberculosis cases', he added.

The Global Fund makes, in each three-year cycle, an investment to combat these three diseases and the next cycle will benefit Mozambique starting in January 2024.

In addition to the amount mentioned, the Global Fund has one million dollars available to support the Mozambican government in the fight against malaria, cases of which have shown an increasing trend in recent months, after the passage of tropical cyclone Freddy.

The Fund guarantees that, together with its partners, it maintains its commitment to work with Mozambique and believes that the country will continue to register significant progress against these diseases and develop mechanisms to benefit all Mozambicans.