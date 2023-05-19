Mauritius: Namibian Parliamentarians Meet Mauritian Ministers

press release

Several Ministers and Senior Officials, received, today, in Port-Louis, a delegation from two Parliamentary Committees of the National Assembly of Namibia composed of the Standing Committee on Human Resources and Community Development, led by the MP and Chairperson, Mrs Gerhardine Nono Katjingisiua; and the Standing Committee on Economics and Public Administration, led by the MP, Mr Mathias Mbundu.

The delegation was received by namely, the Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah; the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram; the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo; and, the Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mr Teeruthraj Hurdoyal.

The Namibian Parliamentarians are currently in Mauritius to share experiences, and exchange information and to benchmark on best practices of Mauritius with regard to the education system, programmes, strategies and interventions aimed at alleviating and addressing the problem of youth unemployment.