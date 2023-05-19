Mauritius: Namibian Parliamentarians Meet Mauritian Ministers

18 May 2023
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

Several Ministers and Senior Officials, received, today, in Port-Louis, a delegation from two Parliamentary Committees of the National Assembly of Namibia composed of the Standing Committee on Human Resources and Community Development, led by the MP and Chairperson, Mrs Gerhardine Nono Katjingisiua; and the Standing Committee on Economics and Public Administration, led by the MP, Mr Mathias Mbundu.

The delegation was received by namely, the Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah; the Minister of National Infrastructure and Community Development, Mr Mahendranuth Sharma Hurreeram; the Minister of Blue Economy, Marine Resources, Fisheries and Shipping, Mr Sudheer Maudhoo; and, the Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mr Teeruthraj Hurdoyal.

The Namibian Parliamentarians are currently in Mauritius to share experiences, and exchange information and to benchmark on best practices of Mauritius with regard to the education system, programmes, strategies and interventions aimed at alleviating and addressing the problem of youth unemployment.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.