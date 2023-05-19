Angola: Ethiopian President Praises Angolan Statesman's Efforts to Achieve Peace, Security

18 May 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Ethiopian president Sahle-Work Zewde has praised the efforts made by the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, focused on promotion of peace and security in the African continent, mainly in conflict between the Democratic Republics of Congo (DRC) and Rwanda and, more recently, in Sudan.

The recognition was expressed Thursday in Addis Ababa during a meeting with the Angolan top diplomat, Téte António, who has been in the Ethiopian capital since Wednesday in the context of consultations with Azali Assoumani, President of the Union of Comoros and acting African Union (AU).

The meeting discussed bilateral issues, with stress to the consolidation of the legal basis, aimed at conclusion and signing the three (3) pending projects.

They (projects) include the General Cooperation Agreement in the Economic, Technical, Scientific and Cultural domains, Agreement on the Exemption of Visas on Diplomatic and Service Passports and the Memorandum of Understanding for the Establishment of Political Consultation Mechanisms.

At the time, the head of Angolan diplomacy praised Ethiopia's experience in the sector of industry and agro-food technology, presented as a space for the future pharmacist to act.

He also spoke of the urgent reassessment of the only two existing bilateral legal instruments in the fields of the air services, 1977, and trade, 1981, with a view to their revision.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.