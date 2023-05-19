Namibia: Swapo Youth League Blasts Supreme Court Ruling On Same-Sex Marriage

The Swapo Party Youth League has come out against the recent Supreme Court judgement which mandates the government to acknowledge same-sex marriages performed by foreign individuals or outside the territory of Namibia.

Youth league secretary Ephraim Nekongo acknowledged the independence and authority of the courts in adjudicating matters, but emphasised that they are bound to interpret and apply existing laws.

He highlighted that Namibian laws currently do not allow for the recognition of same-sex marriages, leading to doubts about the compatibility of the court's decision.

"The Namibian constitution and the will of the majority of the Namibian people must therefore be respected. It is clear that this judgement has undermined our sacred identity as a country and a people," Nekongo said.

Nekongo rejected what he perceived as an agenda of cultural imperialism by foreign entities and called on the government to demonstrate that Namibians determine their own destiny, especially after the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence.

Nekongo further stated that the majority of Namibians neither recognize nor accept same-sex marriages or homosexuality.

"Homosexuality has no basis in our laws, both written and unwritten. The Swapo party-led government should therefore avoid being complicit in the advancement of the demonic agenda of the dark forces, that seek to undermine our principles, our culture and every moral fibre upon which the functionality of our society is premised," Nekongo said.