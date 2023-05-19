Namibia: Swapo Youth League Blasts Supreme Court Ruling On Same-Sex Marriage

18 May 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Donald Matthys

The Swapo Party Youth League has come out against the recent Supreme Court judgement which mandates the government to acknowledge same-sex marriages performed by foreign individuals or outside the territory of Namibia.

Youth league secretary Ephraim Nekongo acknowledged the independence and authority of the courts in adjudicating matters, but emphasised that they are bound to interpret and apply existing laws.

He highlighted that Namibian laws currently do not allow for the recognition of same-sex marriages, leading to doubts about the compatibility of the court's decision.

"The Namibian constitution and the will of the majority of the Namibian people must therefore be respected. It is clear that this judgement has undermined our sacred identity as a country and a people," Nekongo said.

Nekongo rejected what he perceived as an agenda of cultural imperialism by foreign entities and called on the government to demonstrate that Namibians determine their own destiny, especially after the sacrifices made during the struggle for independence.

Nekongo further stated that the majority of Namibians neither recognize nor accept same-sex marriages or homosexuality.

"Homosexuality has no basis in our laws, both written and unwritten. The Swapo party-led government should therefore avoid being complicit in the advancement of the demonic agenda of the dark forces, that seek to undermine our principles, our culture and every moral fibre upon which the functionality of our society is premised," Nekongo said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.