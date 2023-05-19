Namibia: Pupil Arrested Over Killing of Newborn Baby

18 May 2023
The Namibian (Windhoek)

An 18-year-old Grade 11 pupil of a school at Elim in the Omusati region was arrested on Thursday for allegedly killing her newborn baby.

Omusati police crime investigations coordinator Malakia Simaho said the teenager gave birth to a baby boy at her school's hostel on Thursday.

"She gave birth to the boy and inserted toilet papers in his mouth and further wrapped him in her T-shirt and put the body in a bucket. The suspect hid the body in a hostel room cupboard [where it] was discovered by other learners who found a trail of blood in the shower," said Simaho.

The suspect was consequently arrested.

She is set to appear in the Outapi Magistrate's Court on Friday.

