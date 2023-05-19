Namibia: Nampower to Electrify Informal Settlements At Helao Nafidi

The national power utility, NamPower, will electrify two informal settlements at Helao Nafidi in the Ohangwena region at a cost of N$5 million.

Residents at Olughono Extension 1 and Oshikango Extension 7 will now have access to electricity, which will be installed free of charge, as NamPower will bear the cost.

The town's mayor, Darius Shaalukeni, on Monday told The Namibian that residents did not have power, as a result school children have been struggling to study in the evenings for years.

"Theft was also rife in these areas. Women and girls have been attacked and robbed of their valuable items while walking at night. The council then approached several companies to assist us with funds and NamPower came to our rescue.

"Power will improve their lives. It is a good sign of development," he said.

About 500 homeowners are expected to benefit once the project is completed in August.

Shaalukeni urged the residents to avoid selling their plots for quick gains, saying the council will not be able to provide residential erven to anyone who previously owned a plot and sold it.

"I urge the erf owners to avoid selling off their erven because the council will not allocate them another plot. Their children will soon grow up and have something to call home and their economic status will change for the better. Land is scarce, so they should really take care of their properties and avoid selling them to opportunists," said Shaalukeni.

He thanked NamPower for understanding the needs of Helao Nafidi residents.