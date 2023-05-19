Kenya: Government to Build 33 Dams in Counties

Nairobi — The Ministry of Water, Sanitation, and Irrigation is planning to build 33 dams in various counties to alleviate the perennial water scarcity that affects millions of people.

In a tender advertisement seen by Capital Business, the Ministry has invited prospective bidders for the design, operation, and maintenance of the facilities.

It says that the projects will be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) framework in line with the Kenya PPP Act 2021 and other applicable laws as well as statutes.

"The Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation has prioritized implementation of water harvesting dams," the Ministry announced.

"The Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation hereby invites Expressions of Interest/Request for Qualifications from interested Firms/ Consortia for the Design, Build, Finance, Operate, Maintain and Transfer of the proposed PPP projects," it added.

The dams include Saimo Soi in Baringo, Kiambaa Dam in Kiambu, Keben in Nandi, Bonyunyu in Nyamira, Rare in Kilifi, Londiani Dam in Kericho, and Yatta Dam in Machakos.

Others include Umaa Dam in Kitui, Bute Dam in Wajir, Narumoru Dam in Nyeri, Thuci Dam in Embu, and Badasa Dam in Marsabit, among others.

The government will bank on the new dams to solve water shortages that have been witnessed in the country amid erratic weather patterns with extended periods of drought and low rains as well as flooding.

"Prospective Bidders shall submit their Qualification Documents no later than 1200Hours Kenyan Time on the 6th of June, 2023 by depositing them in the Tender Box located at Ground Floor Maji House, Ngong Road," it stated.