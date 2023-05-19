Kenya: Rashid Echesa Lands Top Job in Ruto's Govt

Nairobi — Former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa has been appointed chairperson of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board, in the latest appointments by President William Ruto.

Echesa will serve for a period of three years, effective May 19, 2023.

"I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Rashid Echesa to be the Chairperson of the Kenya Water Towers Agency Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from the 19th May 2023," read the notice.

He takes over from L. Arch. Robert M. Kariuki.

Echesa was dismissed from the Cabinet of former President Uhuru Kenyatta unceremoniously when he was linked to a Sh39 billion fraudulent arms deal.