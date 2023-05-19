South Africa: Netflix's First African Animated Series Gets Summer Release Date

Four teen girls living in the neo-futuristic African city of Lusaka are recruited by a retired secret agent still committed to saving the world... even if it's on a budget. In their journey from school girls tackling homework to undercover superheroes fending off supervillains, they're transformed from a motley crew of friends into Supa Team 4!

The captivating series was created by Zambian writer Malenga Mulendema and produced by South Africa's Triggerfish Animation Studios.

In 2015, Mulendema emerged as one of the eight winners selected from the esteemed Triggerfish Story Lab initiative, a remarkable pan-African talent search.

Netflix is set to release the first African animated series globally on 20 July 2023.

Creator: Malenga Mulendema

Executive Producers: Anthony Silverston, Mike Buckland, Tom van Waveren, Edward Galton, Amy Keating Rogers

Co-executive Producer: Malenga Mulendema

Producer: Ciara Breslin, Cake Entertainment and Triggerfish

Animation Studio: Superprod

Cast: Zowa Ngwira, Namisa Mdlalose, Kimani Arthur, Nancy Sekhokoane, Pamela Nomvete, John MacMillan