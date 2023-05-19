Somalia Joins Arab Leaders for Historic Summit in Saudi Arabia

19 May 2023
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Jeddah — Somali President Hassan Sheikh is participating in the 32nd session of the Arab League which kicked start on Friday in the red seas city of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The President was received at King Abdulaziz International Airport by Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region on Thursday upon his arrival in the Gulf nation.

According to the presidency, Hassan Sheikh will deliver a keynote speech at the conference on the current security, political and humanitarian situation as well as the fight against Al-Shabaab militants.

The President arrived in Saudi Arabia coming from Qatar, where he paid a two-day official visit.

The summit coincides with a desire for greater unity and a sense of purpose in the Arab world as the leaders seek "home-grown" solutions to regional problems, including the ongoing civil war in Sudan.

The Arab League Summit is being attended by Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad after more than a decade of the suspension of Syrian membership in the league due to a crackdown on protestors.

