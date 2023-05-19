Eritrea: President Isaias Visited Development Institutions

19 May 2023
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 19 May 2023- President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation visited yesterday, 18 May, major development institutions and held discussions with CEO's of these institutions focusing on partnership and investment.

The major development corporations that President Isaias and his delegation visited include Dongfan Electric Corporation, Chengdu Fenke Biotechnology Company, Dujiangayan Irrigation Projects, and Shudao Investment Group and discussed on the potential and tangible prospects in the short term for investments anchored on value addition.

At the meetings, the Managers of the institutions expressed readiness to invest in Eritrea including in energy, irrigation farming, transportation and mining; and notably the investment underway in the Colluli Potash Mining Project.

President Isaias on his part, commended the warm reception accorded to him and his delegation, and underlined his expectations that the institutions will invest in Eritrea as soon as possible.

