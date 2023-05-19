Kenya Bureau of Standards Appoints Esther Ngari Acting MD After Njiraini Suspension

Nairobi — Esther Ngari has been appointed as the new acting Managing Director (MD) by the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) after the suspension of Bernard Njiraini on an alleged sugar scandal.

Ngari currently serves as the Director of Standards Development and Trade at KEBS.

She will now be in charge of the organization on an interim basis until a substantive MD is recruited.

Njiraini was suspended along with other officials by President William Ruto on Tuesday for alleged involvement in a sugar scandal where condemned commodities that were earmarked for industrial use were delivered for human consumption.

The 20,000 bags of sugar had been imported in 2018 and condemned over their expiration date, and they were to be destroyed or converted into industrial ethanol.

But investigators said they discovered that the bad sugar had been released for use by the public, yet it is unfit for consumption.

"We wish them well as they execute their duties. KEBS remains dedicated to it's mission of promoting Standardization in commerce and industry throughout Kenya," KEBS announced today.

Other acting positions announced include Bernard Nguyo, who will now assume the position of Director Quality Assurance and Inspection, and Zachariah Lukorito (Director Standards Development and Trade).

Peter Makan (Nairobi Chief Manager Quality Assurance), Mutuma Muthuri (Mombasa Port Office Manager Inspection), and Henry Sambul (Kilindini Assistant Manager).