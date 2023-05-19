Africa: Ambitious Nabbi Wants Yanga to Have a Shot At TotalEnergies CAF CC Title

Young Africans (Yanga) head coach Nasreddine Nabbi is not lowering his ambitions despite the team securing a place in the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup for the first time in their history.

The Tunisian tactician now says he wants his team to go all out and attempt to clinch the title to make more history for Tanzanian football.

"I am very happy to take this team to the final. We are the first Tanzanian team to do so and it is a huge achievement for us. Now, we will try to win this Cup," the tactician said after the win.

He says they had a good strategy to ensure they won the match and has praised his players for executing the tactics to the latter.

"We understood that Marumo has a very good team and we didn't want to give them too much space. We made a good tactical plan for the game and we also wanted to ensure we didn't concede in the first 25-30 minutes," noted Nabbi.

Meanwhile, Nabbi was full of praise for striker Fiston Mayele who scored the opener and set up the second in their 2-1 victory in the return tie in South Africa.

"I am really happy for him and how he is performing. I signed him from AS Vita and I am glad he has repaid the faith I had in him. He has a year left on his contract and of course there is so much interest in him but hopefully he can stay," Nabbi noted.