Africa: Coach Mdaka Proud of Marumo's TotalEnergies CAF CC Exploits

Marumo Gallants coach Raymond Mdaka says he is proud of the team's exploits in the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, having come all the way to the semi-finals on their debut season.

Gallants were beaten 4-1 on aggregate by Tanzania's Simba in the last eight to see their dream campaign come to an end, but Mdaka says there's so much to be proud of in their performances.

"I appreciate and applaud the players looking at the journey from where we have come from especially noting that we have to juggle with the league and our position as well. It is a job well done and a good experience for the players, the technical bench and the entire team," the tactician said after his side's 2-1 defeat to Yanga at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

He adds; "There are plenty of lessons to be picked and this tournament has given our players a good experience to be more competent and grow mentally. Should we find ourselves in the same competition next time, the players will understand most of the situations."

Reflecting back to the match, Mdaka has admitted they always knew it would be difficult especially with a 2-0 score to chase from the first leg, and conceding a third right at halftime complicated matters for them.

"Going into a game 2-0 down needs character of some kind. I congratulate Yanga for a job well done because they know how to beat us especially with their speed in offense. Our boys really showed up and we had the chances in the first half which we thought we should have made count. When you miss such, it makes the match difficult,"

The tactician, taking on the touchline in the absence of Briton Dylan Kerr now says they will switch their attention to their survival fight in the PSL where they are in a must win situation against Moroka Swallows in their final match to survive relegation.

They are currently placed second from bottom with 29 points, one away from safety with 14th placed Maritzburg United having already completed their matches.

The tactician hopes the run in continental football can inspire their fight to remain in top flight football.