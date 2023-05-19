Africa: Mayele Stars As Yanga Make Historic TotalEnergies CAF CC Final

Congolese forward Fiston Kalala Mayele starred with a goal and an assist as Tanzanian giants Young Africans (Yanga) qualified to the final of the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup for the first time ever, with a 2-1 win over Marumo Gallants in South Africa.

The victory at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium saw them progress 4-1 on aggregate, having won 2-0 in the first leg played in Dar es Salaam last week.

They become only the second Tanzanian side to make the final of a Continental showpiece, with arch rivals Simba having qualified for the final of the then CAF Cup in 1993. In the modern era of the CAF continental matches, they are the first ever Tanzanian team to make a final.

Mayele scored the opener for Yanga at the stroke of halftime when he ran down the left on a well-orchestrated counter attack. His initial effort was saved by the keeper, but he followed up the rebound to tap home from close range.

Before that, both teams had chances. Gallants had the best opportunity to change the face of the game in the 32nd minute when Ranga Chivaviro sent Celimpilo Ngema through on goal, but the latter saw his effort saved by the keeper's legs one on one.

Earlier in the 27th minute, Lesiba Nku had another chance when he ran through on goal on the left, but his effort to chip over the keeper ended over the bar.

Before the goal, Yanga too had some chances with Tuisila Kisinda shooting straight at the keeper off a Mayele pass before Mudathir Yahya blazed over the bar from good scoring range after being set up by Kennedy Musonda.

In the second half, Gallants started well with Letsie Koapeng heading over from close range off a Nku cross before Chivaviro had the ball in the net in the 57th minute but was ruled out for offside.

In the 62nd minute, off another brilliantly executed counter attack, Yanga completed the job when Mayele stormed off on the right, beating his marker for pace before squaring for Musonda who slammed the ball into the roof of the net.

At the stroke of 90 minutes, Gallants halved the deficit with Chivaviro heading home from a Lucky Mohomi cross, but it was too late as Yanga marched on to the final, just days after securing the defense of their domestic Premier League title.