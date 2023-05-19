Uganda: Gen Kayihura to Finally Retire From Army This Year

The former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Gen Kale Kayihura has finally been included on the list of officers set to be retired from the army this year.

According to source, Gen Kayihura, 67 will be among the 10 UPDF generals to retire from active service of the Ugandan army in July.

He is also joined by Maj Gen Sam Wasswa Mutesasira, Maj Gen Arocha Joseph, Brig Steven Oluka, Brig Augustine Atwooki on the generals' list as well Lt Col Juma Seiko among others.

Gen Kayihura will be joining former NRA comrades, David Sejusa, the late Elly Tumwine to have retired recently .

Gen Kayihura currently faces cases in the army court.

Three months after be dropped as police chief, charges related to failure to protect war material by issuing arms to unauthorised persons including Boda Boda 2010 members led by Abdallah Kitatta between 2010 and 2018 were slapped against Kayihura.

The army also accused him of aiding and abetting the kidnapping, repatriating Rwandan exiles and refugees and Ugandan citizens to Rwanda between 2012 and 2016, charges he denied.

The charges are still ongoing in court but it remains to be seen what happens between now and the time of the official retirement .

He is currently out of jail on bail.

During the previous 2021 general election campaigns, the NRM leaders in Kisoro district asked President Museveni to pardon their son, Gen Kayihura so he could be redeployed.

The president said he would ask on the request but it is not yet clear how far this promise has gone.

Recently, the First Son Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba pleaded with President Museveni to pardon Gen Kayihura and "rehabilitate him".

Retirement process

The UPDF Conditions and Terms of Service provide that it's illegal to keep army officers in active service once they clock a certain age but are not promoted to the next rank.

For example, it's illegal to have an officer at the rank of captain or major, aged 50, in active service.

At the age of 40, if a captain is not promoted to major, the army must retire the officer.

Regulation 28, Cap 307 of the terms of service specifies at which age an officer should be promoted to another rank if not be retired from the service but according to army sources, the UPDF continues to flout section of its own regulations.

From the rank of Lieutenant to Captain, one can apply for early retirement at 40 years, while a Major can leave service at 45.

A Lieutenant Colonel in the UPDF can retire at 47, while a Colonel's retirement age is 51.

From the rank of 2nd Lieutenant to General, an officer can rightly apply for retirement after 14 years of service, while the lower ranks can retire after nine years.