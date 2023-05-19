Namibia: Call Out for Designers for Katutura Fashion Week

Organisers of Katutura Fashion Week have announced the opening of the application process for designers who wish to showcase their talent at this proudly Namibian event

Scheduled for 24 and 25 November at the Franco-Namibian Cultural Centre (FNCC), this year's fashion week promises to be a celebration of arts, entertainment and the promotion of authenticity in fashion both locally and internationally.

It takes place under the theme, 'Arts, entertainment and promoting authenticity of fashion both locally and internationally'.

Applications opened on 1 May and end 30 October 2023.

Designers interested in participating can apply by sending an email to designerskatuturafashionweek@gmail.com. Requests for designers' packages can also be made through the same email address.

Additionally, designers can also request the application packages through WhatsApp by contacting either 081 329 5976 or 081 230 0808.

Katutura Fashion Week is an event that showcases the immense talent and creativity of Namibian designers.

This year, the organisers are proud to announce the sponsorship of Radio Energy100, Limkokwing University of Technology, Rocket media, FNCC and College of the Arts.

With the support of these sponsors, the fashion extravaganza aims to elevate the local fashion industry and promote Namibian talent on a global scale.

It is open to designers at all stages of their careers, including aspiring designers, emerging talents, intern students and established fashion industry veterans.

It is an inclusive platform that encourages designers from all walks of life in Namibia to seize this opportunity and participate in this momentous event.

These photos taken by Davido Art at last year's event, capture the essence of the upcoming fashion extravaganza and generate excitement among fashion enthusiasts, as well as industry professionals alike.

Local and international models interested to walk the runway should attend auditions on 20 and 21 October at Limkokwing University in Khomasdal.

Don't miss out.