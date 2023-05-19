Kenyans in Distress as Cost of Living Soar

Nairobi — Kenyans are feeling the pinch amid high costs of goods and services that have increased to an all-time high.

The price of key commodities such as fuel, sugar, and maize flour, among others, is currently too expensive for the majority to afford.

This comes after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased fuel prices this month.

EPRA increased prices for super, diesel, and kerosene by Sh3.40, Sh6.40, and Sh15.19 to Sh182.7, Sh168.4, and Sh161.13, respectively, in Nairobi.

Low pump prices are an important factor in production whose upward rise can have an impact on goods and services such as food and transport.

Not only has the price of fuel increased, but also other products.

For instance, the price of sugar has soared, breaching the Sh400 mark.

A two-kilo of Kabras sugar now retails for Sh420, up from Sh55 a few days ago. This is also reflected in other brands, such as Mumias Sugar, among others.

It came a few months after Kenya received two ships loaded with sugar at the Port of Mombasa, meant to cool down the high prices of the product.

Data from the Sugar Directorate indicates that the volumes imported between January and March were 93,000 metric tons, compared to 46,000 in a similar period last year.

Maize flour is also on the rise, with a two-kilogram going for roughly Sh200.

Transport operators are now threatening to increase fares to break even.

"The fuel prices will affect the transport sector because as they increase the fuel prices we are likely to increase the fare. The management will decide "said an official from a leading bus service who sought anonymity.