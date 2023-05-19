Kenya: 148 Guns Surrendered Since Onset of Anti-Banditry Operation in North Rift

Nairobi — A total of 148 guns have been recovered within the operation areas in the six North Rift counties since the government launched a multi-agency operation to flush out bandits

Of these, 96 guns have been surrendered in Samburu.

On Friday, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki urged individuals in possession of illegal firearms to surrender them voluntarily noting that the government will do everything in its power to disarm them.

"I commend the people of Samburu and ask people in other Counties to either voluntarily surrender the guns or they be disarmed," he said.

The security operation in Samburu, West Pokot, Elgeyo Marakwet, Turkana, Baringo and Lakipia counties is being conducted by National Police Service with the help of the Kenya Defence Forces personnel.

The Interior CS stated that 31 people have so far been arrested in connection with banditry since the government launched a multi-agency security operation in parts of the six counties in the North Rift.

CS Kindiki pointed out that he will issue a statement listing the names of the suspects and the charges they are facing next week.

He added that the State will soon apprehend more people in connection with criminality in the North pointing out that some of those targeted are government officials, politicians and regular citizens.

Punishing sabotage

The Interior CS warned any administration officer aiding or abetting banditry and cattle rustling will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Time has come for us to be accountable. I had already issued a warning about this. I had cautioned that even these politicians, they should not think for a second that we fear them. Anybody supporting bandits, livestock rustling and the murder of innocent people, your days are numbered," Kindiki warned.

"We are going to get you arrested and prosecuted whoever you are, even If you are my friend."

Kindiki stressed the government's commitment to accountability and announced plans to strengthen measures and enhance coordination to combat banditry in security-challenged areas.

He specifically instructed the National Government Administration Officers (NGAOs) to collaborate with security forces in the recovery of stolen livestock.

Kindiki pointed out that County Commissioners in the six bandit prone counties must take the lead in recovery efforts.

"They (County Commissioners) are the chairpersons of the security committees. Political leaders cannot be at the forefront in the livestock recovery operation. They can only give such information to the security teams," he explained.