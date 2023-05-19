Kenya: Murathe, Kioni Expelled From Jubilee Party

Nairobi — Tables have turned for top Jubilee Party officials, David Murathe and Jeremiah Kioni, who have been expelled.

The two were expelled on Friday following a resolution of the party's Internal Disciplinary Committee which was also adopted by the National Executive Committee (NEC).

Murathe is the party's Vice Chairperson while Kioni is the Secretary General of the former ruling party that is embroiled in serious internal wrangles since the beginning of the year.

The wrangles are pitting two factions, one led by Kioni and the other by Kanini Kega who was installed as the Secretary-General at a meeting in Nakuru sparking uproar from a section of party members who accused of attempting to take over the party after leaning towards President William Ruto's government.

Weeks later, the party leader former president Uhuru Kenyatta was also ousted and replaced by former Murang'a Woman Rep Sabina Chege.

Efforts by Kenyatta to hold a Delegates conference have been thwarted after the Kega faction cancelled it, saying no gathering had been sanctioned.