Rwanda: Kagame, Top Security Brass Discuss Role in Advancing National Priorities

President Paul Kagame held a meeting with senior officers of Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), Rwanda National Police (RNP) and National Intelligence Security Service (NISS) on Thursday, May 18, to discuss the role of security organs towards advancing various national priorities.

Details of the high level meeting were not disclosed to public however, the meeting is part of the periodic gathering where the President who is also the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces meets with representatives of armed forces to discuss a range of matters of national interest.

Besides defending the territorial integrity and the national sovereignty of the country, the Rwanda Defence Force's mission as provided in the Constitution is: to collaborate with other security organs in safe-guarding public order and enforcement of law; to participate in humanitarian activities in case of disasters, as happened in early May; to contribute to the development of the country; and to participate in international peace-keeping missions, humanitarian assistance and training.

It is not clear whether the two events are connected but Kigali is hosting the 10th National Security Symposium taking place in Kigali said on Thursday, May 18.

The three-day conference brought together defence chiefs, policymakers, diplomats and academics from across the continent and beyond.

Under the theme "Contemporary Security Challenges: The African Perspective," the symposium is an opportunity to deliberate on practical solutions to the current security issues in Africa.