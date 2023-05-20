Kenya: Govt Opens Doors for Private Investors to Curb Water Crises

20 May 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Ministry of Water, Sanitation and Irrigation is working with private investors in efforts to increase the water storage capacity through the construction of 100 large dams across the country.

Cabinet Secretary (CS), Alice Wahome, said that the government is working through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) model, in order to mobilize additional resources for investment in the sector.

"Kenya has seven large dams with stored water for electricity production. Another 99 medium non- hydroelectric dams and over 3,000 small dams and water pans used for domestic and irrigation," she said.

The CS said that the Constitution guarantees Kenyans the right to reasonable standards of sanitation and clean, safe water in adequate quantities, which contributes to adequate food of acceptable quality through Irrigation.

According to the CS, the Ministry is seeking ways to implement the water and irrigation services, while leveraging different resources, expertise and technology.

She said the government has invited the private sector in the water and irrigation services for enhanced results and good human cause.

"The Ministry will fully mobilize the strength of the Private Sector in water and irrigation services, which will allow water sector agencies and authorities to be licensed as bulk water service providers and to sign Water Purchase Agreements (WPAs) with the private investment partners, which will increase the private investor confidence that cushions them from the complexity of dealing with downstream water service providers," said Wahome.

Water and Sanitation Principal Secretary (PS), Kiprono Ronoh, announced that the government has launched the water harvesting and storage programme, which allows access to reliable water supplies for irrigation and potable uses.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.