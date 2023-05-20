Zimbabwe: Chased Out By Mugabe Over 'False Prophecy', Nigerian Self-Styled Cleric Okafor's Return to Zimbabwe Raises Eyebrows

CONTROVERSIAL Nigerian cleric and self-proclaimed philanthropist Chris Okafor's three day visit into the country continues to raise eyebrows with his sojourn under the spotlight.

Okafor, leader of the Liberation and Miracle Ministry arrived in the country Thursday, with businessman and Zanu PF central Committee member, Mike Chimombe rolling out the red carpet.

He is attending a three day conference that kicked off Friday in Harare.

Upon arrival at Robert Mugabe International airport, the controversial cleric was draped in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's traditional scarf by Chimombe.

Okafor who is not new to scandals and controversies finally landed in the country after being denied entry by President Robert Mugabe's government in 2015.

The Nigerian miffed the Mugabe regime after a prophecy predicting the near death of the then longtime Zimbabwean leader.

The General as Okafor is affectionately known, is famed for his "miracles" on the pulpit which have on numerous occasions come under scrutiny.

In 2020 Okafor was accused of paying a woman to "fake" a miracle, an allegation he dismissed.

A grouping of indigenous business people which is fronted by Chimombe is spearheading the cleric's visit.

Independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa, recently expressed concern in parliament over the visit of clerics of Okafor's ilk in Zimbabwe.

"My question is to the Leader of Government business pertaining to false prophets that come to this country after they have done a research in terms of prophecy. They go and talk to families to make you believe that what they are saying is true. They take money from our people yet things are so difficult, in particular the one called Prophet Chris Okafor from Nigeria who has been banned in South Africa and Namibia but he is coming to Zimbabwe."

MP Temba Mliswa questions government's stance on visits by 'false prophets' to Zimbabwe

Added Mliswa: "He also prophesied in 2015 that the former late President Mugabe will die. Indeed, everybody dies but he then died in 2019. You can see that he has an agenda. What policy has Government got to vet these people before they come to this country because they also come for our money? Do we not have enough prophets in this country? We have Prophet Magaya, Prophet Makandiwa, churches and so forth. Are we short of faith as a nation to want to import faith into this country? Are we not a God-fearing country? Why are we allowing prophets to come to this country and milk money from our people?

"I would like the Minister to speak on Prophet Chris Okafor from Nigeria who is coming. He was banned from South Africa and it will be worth investigating him before he comes. There is need for there to be a panel of men of God who are able to vet these people because it is not good for the country for us to have these false prophets who come and perform prophecy which they would have done research before they come here. May the Minister of Justice who is Leader of Government business respond to the policy on Government on such people."