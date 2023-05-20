Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Bans Whatsapp Groups, Threatens Disciplinary Action Against Defiant Members

20 May 2023
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

ZANU PF Mashonaland West province has with immediate effect, ordered closure of WhatsApp groups linked to the political party.

A notice issued by Zanu PF province's Information Department secretary, Godwin Nigel Murambiwa said all platforms created for purposes of discussing party related business must be dissolved forthwith.

"The department of information would like to advise all members, cadres, Cdes, and all affiliates organisations that an instruction has been issued by the security department to dissolve or delete all WhatsApp groups that talk or have links with the party Zanu PF with immediate effect," said Murambiwa.

"However, constituents are allowed to formulate, manage and organise one group incorporating every party member.

"All secretaries for information from all organs are therefore empowered to monitor activities of the groups in constituencies."

Murambiwa warned that disciplinary action would be taken against errant members.

"The department of information would like to warn all members to remain guided by the Constitution and keep their adherence to instructions guiding us as a party.

"The group admins who are going to defy this order shall be treated as divisive, and they will face the wrath of the law without fear or favour."

