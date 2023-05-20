South Africa: Zulu King and Buthelezi in Major Fallout

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini is walking away from the shadow of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The two have been engaged in a cold war that has been brewing for months with Buthelezi allegedly abusing his position of traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation to dictate to the king how he should run his affairs.

The latest fallout is over the appointment of Inkosi Thanduyise Mzimela as chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board.

The trust manages all royalties paid to the kingdom for vast amounts of lands leased out to sugarcane producers, forests and plantations in the paper productions industry, game parks and resorts built on the king's land.

Buthelezi wants Inkosi Mzimela to be removed from the position with immediate effect.

If this is not done, he said a law firm hired by Buthelezi to defend the King from a legal challenge to his throne would not file responding affidavits.

This week, His Majesty terminated the agreement with lawyers from Strauss Daly Inc and announced plans to get a new law firm to handle his affairs.

The King said replying affidavits were supposed to be filed at the North Gauteng High Court as early as the 10th of February 2023.

In a two-page letter dated 17 May 2023, King Misuzulu said Buthelezi no longer answered his phone calls.

He said he finally got hold of his son Prince Zuzifa Buthelezi who told him that Buthelezi (Mangosuthu), would not approve the filing of the court papers until the newly appointed chairperson of the Ingonyama Trust Board Inkosi Mzimela was forced to resign with immediate effect.

"As a result of this rather unfortunate impasse. I regret to inform you of my decision to terminate the mandate of Strauss Daly Inc, acting on our behalf and appoint attorneys to act on my behalf," said King Misuzulu in a letter to Buthelezi.

The case to challenge King Misuzulu's ascension to the throne, is set to be heard before the North Gauteng High Court for three days from 31 May to the 2nd of June.